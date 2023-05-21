Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $5.05 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $12.61 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $5.05 or 0.00018782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00053294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00038883 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,810,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,307,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

