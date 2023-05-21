International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 41,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $127.26 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average of $135.22.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

