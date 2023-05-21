Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $29,574.03 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $29,574.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,948 shares in the company, valued at $135,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Gregory Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 23rd, Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $210,755.00.
Joby Aviation Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of JOBY stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JOBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
