Insider Selling: Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Insider Sells $11,569.46 in Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) insider Christopher Clark sold 25,151 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $11,569.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Christopher Clark sold 10,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $4,700.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $17,000.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Christopher Clark sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $18,000.00.

Grove Collaborative Price Performance

Shares of GROV stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 17.65% and a negative return on equity of 423.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROV. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

See Also

