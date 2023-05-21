Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Sells $16,152.72 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CFO Eric J. Hyllengren sold 7,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $16,152.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,142 shares in the company, valued at $461,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.96. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $9.34.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.74% and a negative net margin of 373.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,418 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after buying an additional 1,798,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 771.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 1,272,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after buying an additional 1,073,579 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,123,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,458,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
