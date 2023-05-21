Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Sells $16,152.72 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CFO Eric J. Hyllengren sold 7,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $16,152.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,142 shares in the company, valued at $461,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.96. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $9.34.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.74% and a negative net margin of 373.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,418 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after buying an additional 1,798,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 771.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 1,272,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after buying an additional 1,073,579 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,123,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,458,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

