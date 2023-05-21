Insider Buying: urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Director Purchases $47,250.00 in Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) Director James Robert Lowe purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 423,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,244.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $1.69 on Friday. urban-gro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on urban-gro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.
urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.
