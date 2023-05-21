Insider Buying: urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Director Purchases $47,250.00 in Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) Director James Robert Lowe purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 423,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,244.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

urban-gro Price Performance

NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $1.69 on Friday. urban-gro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on urban-gro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On urban-gro

About urban-gro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of urban-gro by 68.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of urban-gro by 23.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of urban-gro by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 837,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 27,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of urban-gro by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 39,075 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

