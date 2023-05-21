Insider Buying: Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Insider Acquires $57,092.12 in Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) insider Brendan Joseph Keating purchased 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $57,092.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,372 shares in the company, valued at $967,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Boston Omaha Stock Up 5.7 %

Boston Omaha stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $665.96 million, a P/E ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boston Omaha from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

