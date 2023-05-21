Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $90.81.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,077.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,077.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 1,694.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 62.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 547.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

