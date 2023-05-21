HSBC Boosts Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $143.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HSBC from $117.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CPA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.67.

Copa Price Performance

Copa stock opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.57. Copa has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $107.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.42 million. Copa had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,017,000 after acquiring an additional 205,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after acquiring an additional 403,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Featured Articles

