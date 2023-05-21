Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.83.

TWNK opened at $25.88 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 325.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

