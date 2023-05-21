Hive Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001358 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $177.77 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 487,411,686 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

