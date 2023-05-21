Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ HGLB opened at $8.56 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $10.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46.

Institutional Trading of Highland Global Allocation Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

