Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0523 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.64 billion and $9.26 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00053340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00038945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,348,839,341 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,348,839,344.56064 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05297127 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $6,937,637.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

