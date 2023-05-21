Head to Head Survey: OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -19.82% -23.32% -9.10% Tripadvisor -1.25% 5.30% 1.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Tripadvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $663.42 million 0.28 -$129.62 million ($3.58) -1.35 Tripadvisor $1.49 billion 1.50 $20.00 million ($0.16) -99.25

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. Tripadvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

5.7% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Tripadvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Tripadvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OneConnect Financial Technology and Tripadvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tripadvisor 4 7 1 0 1.75

OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus price target of $15.90, suggesting a potential upside of 229.19%. Tripadvisor has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.13%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Volatility & Risk

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services. The company also operates gamma core banking system, a customer centric solution; digitalized management platform that offers digital infrastructure for financial institutions to manage various aspects of their business, including data, smart operation, comprehensive risk, and asset and liability management, as well as accounting, personnel, and office management; Gamma FinCloud, an open PaaS and IaaS platform for ready-to-integrate financial technology components; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; and offers asset management and consulting services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and other financial institutions. It has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

