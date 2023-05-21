Head-To-Head Review: FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) versus Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) and FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tricon Residential and FLJ Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricon Residential 97.08% 18.10% 5.54% FLJ Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tricon Residential and FLJ Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricon Residential $645.59 million 3.40 $808.94 million $1.52 5.30 FLJ Group $91.70 million 0.78 $115.28 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tricon Residential has higher revenue and earnings than FLJ Group.

57.4% of Tricon Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of FLJ Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Tricon Residential shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of FLJ Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tricon Residential and FLJ Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricon Residential 0 3 6 1 2.80 FLJ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tricon Residential presently has a consensus price target of $11.52, suggesting a potential upside of 43.12%. Given Tricon Residential’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tricon Residential is more favorable than FLJ Group.

Volatility and Risk

Tricon Residential has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLJ Group has a beta of -0.65, indicating that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tricon Residential beats FLJ Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc. is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes. The Private Funds and Advisory segment provide asset management, property management, and development management services. The Corporate segment includes providing support functions in the areas of accounting, treasury, credit management, information technology, legal, and human resources. The company was founded by Geoffrey Matus and David Berman on June 3, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About FLJ Group

FLJ Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. The company was formerly known as Q&K International Group Limited and changed its name to FLJ Group Limited in September 2022. FLJ Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

