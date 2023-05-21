Head-To-Head Contrast: Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) versus Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC)

Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC – Get Rating) and Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Speed Commerce and Climb Global Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Speed Commerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Climb Global Solutions $304.35 million 0.73 $12.50 million $2.93 16.69

Climb Global Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Speed Commerce.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

40.8% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Speed Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Speed Commerce and Climb Global Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Speed Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Climb Global Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Climb Global Solutions has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.70%.

Risk and Volatility

Speed Commerce has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Climb Global Solutions has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Speed Commerce and Climb Global Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Speed Commerce N/A N/A N/A Climb Global Solutions 4.12% 23.25% 6.31%

Summary

Climb Global Solutions beats Speed Commerce on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Speed Commerce

Speed Commerce, Inc. engages in the provision of end-to-end e-commerce services to retailers and manufacturers. It offers web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics and contact center services which provide clients transaction-based services and information management tools. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution. The Solutions segment provides cloud solutions and value-added reseller of software, hardware, and services to customers worldwide under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter. The company was founded by Edwin Huffman Morgens in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, NJ.

