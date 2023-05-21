Head to Head Comparison: SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG – Get Rating) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SouthCrest Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group and PacWest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PacWest Bancorp 0 6 3 0 2.33

Profitability

PacWest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.13, suggesting a potential upside of 321.03%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and PacWest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A PacWest Bancorp -48.43% 14.46% 1.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and PacWest Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PacWest Bancorp $1.63 billion 0.41 $423.61 million ($7.85) -0.73

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank. The company was founded on October 22, 1999, and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.