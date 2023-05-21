HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.17.

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $282.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.12. The company has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

