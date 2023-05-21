HC Wainwright Comments on Mainz Biomed’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYNZ)

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mainz Biomed in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Mainz Biomed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mainz Biomed’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Get Mainz Biomed alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Mainz Biomed from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Mainz Biomed Stock Performance

About Mainz Biomed

Shares of Mainz Biomed stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. Mainz Biomed has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

(Get Rating)

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.