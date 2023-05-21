Harvest Finance Price Up 4.6% This Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $19.59 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $28.75 or 0.00105769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

