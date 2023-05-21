Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $13.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.53.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRFS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Institutional Trading of Grifols
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flat Footed LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 497.5% during the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,971 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,558,000 after buying an additional 2,869,022 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Grifols by 33.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,293,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after buying an additional 2,576,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Grifols by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,218,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grifols Trading Up 3.8 %
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
