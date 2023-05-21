Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Gold Resource Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $75.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter worth about $15,972,000,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

