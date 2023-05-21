GMX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.71 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. GMX has a total market cap of $525.62 million and $16.71 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GMX has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $60.25 or 0.00223909 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GMX Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,215,006 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,723,743 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

