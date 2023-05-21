Global-e Online (GLBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Global-e Online has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $139.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Global-e Online to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $37.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLBE. Bank of America upped their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global-e Online by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after purchasing an additional 54,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.