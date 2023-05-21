Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.03. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 428,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genworth Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,918,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,764 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 18,416,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

