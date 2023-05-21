General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $87.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank lifted its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 518,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

