General Electric (NYSE:GE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.20.

General Electric stock opened at $104.26 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48. The stock has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after buying an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

