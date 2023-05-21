GateToken (GT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $395,543.81

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, GateToken has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $481.04 million and approximately $395,543.81 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $4.92 or 0.00018109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00025842 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,170.21 or 1.00018849 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002389 BTC.

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,787,064 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,786,939.7307837 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.88381672 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $674,015.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

