Gas (GAS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.66 Million

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, Gas has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $161.47 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00010156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

