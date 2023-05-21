GAP (NYSE:GPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GAP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

GAP Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $7.78 on Thursday. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.09%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $201,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 31,209 shares of company stock worth $282,671 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GAP by 31.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in GAP in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

