FTX Token (FTT) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.38 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $338.47 million and $5.38 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token launched on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

