Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.
FRO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.
Frontline Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Frontline has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.29.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 199.07%.
Institutional Trading of Frontline
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline
Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.
