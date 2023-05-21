Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLNC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fluence Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

In other news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $6,935,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,192,000 after buying an additional 938,532 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Fluence Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 712,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

