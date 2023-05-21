Financial Insights Inc. Takes $339,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $224.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

