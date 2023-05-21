Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Hits $200.62 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $200.62 million and $37.42 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00039129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,868,037 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

