Fei USD Hits 1-Day Volume of $574,844.29 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $33.48 million and $574,844.29 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00025757 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018098 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,167.47 or 0.99972633 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,597,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,337,601 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,597,357.46823735 with 35,337,600.80689604 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94803967 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $965,576.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.