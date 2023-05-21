EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO Sells $25,074.60 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $25,074.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 158,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Friday, March 17th, David Brainard sold 10,305 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $129,121.65.

EverQuote Price Performance

NASDAQ EVER opened at $8.59 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.19 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. On average, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVER. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after buying an additional 696,994 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,560,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 628,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 358,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 1,570.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 338,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 318,559 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.