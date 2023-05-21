Ethereum Classic Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69.56 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $69.56 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $17.94 or 0.00067126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,731.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00344769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.61 or 0.00559675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.24 or 0.00427361 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001099 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,053,241 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

