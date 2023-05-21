Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,092 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equity Residential Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

NYSE EQR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

