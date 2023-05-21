EOS Price Reaches $0.88 (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00003232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $958.69 million and $59.09 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003313 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003420 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003167 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001029 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,091,633,830 coins and its circulating supply is 1,091,633,419 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

