Elders Limited Announces Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:EDESY)

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2307 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.
Elders Stock Down 15.7 %
Shares of Elders stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11. Elders has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $34.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elders from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Elders Company Profile
Elders Ltd. is engaged in providing financial, real estate services to rural, agricultural and automotive businesses. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Branch Network, Wholesale Products, Feed and Processing Services, and Corporate Services and Other. The Branch Network segment includes the provision of a range of agricultural products and services through a common distribution channel.
