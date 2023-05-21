Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EDAP. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Edap Tms from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edap Tms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms Stock Performance

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.76 million, a PE ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. Edap Tms has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $12.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 74.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 125,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

(Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.