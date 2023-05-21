Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,710,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525,304 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.44% of Eaton worth $896,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 179,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 323,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after buying an additional 98,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $174.15 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.27.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,193. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

