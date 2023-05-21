Easterly Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,648 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Open Text by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Open Text Price Performance

Open Text Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.59. 305,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,380. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.06. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.61%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

