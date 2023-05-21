Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

ESTE stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

Insider Transactions at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert John Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,286,053.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.