Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 748,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 51,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,742 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

DLB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.60. 366,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,698. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $88.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $755,359.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,678.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $727,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $755,359.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,678.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,661 shares of company stock worth $7,806,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

