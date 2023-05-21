Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of APPS opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,367,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,832,366.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

