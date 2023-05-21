Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,944.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 316,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,234,000 after buying an additional 309,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $130.22 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.91.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.18.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

