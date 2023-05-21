dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Tops $31.33 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003681 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.33 million and approximately $1,581.25 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00341819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019150 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000818 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,629,610 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99483694 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,383.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

