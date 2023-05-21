Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Target Price to $1.50

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arqit Quantum from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Arqit Quantum Stock Up 21.9 %
ARQQ stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. Arqit Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $10.67.
About Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
